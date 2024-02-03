Review: ‘Fitting In’ doesn’t understate the difficulties of womanhood

A scene from 'Fitting In' courtesy of TIFF

‘Fitting In’ is an unconventional teen comedy in which a young woman struggles with a rare medical diagnosis that could end her sex life before it even begins.

Being a teenager can be very difficult. But as Jennifer’s Body so eloquently stated, “Hell is a teenage girl.” With so many contradictory expectations, it’s impossible to be all the things to everyone — or even just the few things you want to be when you want to be them. Having supportive friends and family is one way to get through it, but there are some things adolescents may feel they can’t share regardless of whether it would ease their own burden. In Fitting In, a young woman receives a shocking medical diagnosis that derails her plans to be a “normal” teen.

Lindy (Maddie Ziegler) is a dedicated athlete and first-rate track runner. She balances training alongside her best friend (Djouliet Amara) with hanging out with a boy (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) she really likes. Preparing for a more physical relationship, she takes the responsible step of visiting a gynecologist for birth control. Instead, Lindy is told she won’t be able to have sex without certain measures due to a rare condition that’s left her with a very short vaginal canal. Her determination to deal with the diagnosis alone leads to confusing emotions and alienating everyone around her. In the meantime, Lindy’s therapist mom (Emily Hampshire) is at a loss as her daughter goes through a variety of coping mechanisms.

There’s a lot of pressure for teens to fit in, but in the context of Lindy’s diagnosis, the title takes on a dual meaning. Having sex for the first time is a big decision, but to unexpectedly learn it may not even be possible is an even bigger disappointment. Writer-director Molly McGlynn’s sophomore feature doesn’t understate the impact or complexity such a realization carries for a young woman on the verge of broadening her sexual horizons. Suddenly, having intercourse becomes a task Lindy must prove she can complete rather than something enjoyed with someone she cares about. To this end, credit must be given to Ziegler’s outstanding performance as she navigates a rollercoaster of emotions and awkward conversations.

In spite of Lindy’s instinct to isolate herself, her relationships are at the narrative’s centre. The one with her mom is multifaceted as having already been faced with the prospect of losing her, no disagreement seems worth staying mad over. Lindy’s best friend is the stalwart supporter everyone hopes for, but is by no means perfect. However, at this moment in Lindy’s life, the connection that has the greatest influence is with a queer identifying youth named Jax (Ki Griffin), who doesn’t care what Lindy’s secret might be. Though Lindy must eventually make the choice to accept her body’s differences, she doesn’t get to that place alone.

This film unquestionably diverges from the typical teen sex comedy formula, but it’s also a reminder of how rarely life goes as planned.

Director: Molly McGlynn

Starring: Maddie Ziegler, Emily Hampshire and Djouliet Amara