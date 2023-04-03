Review: ‘Fist of the Condor,’ starring Marko Zaror, is a gripping film

Marko Zaror in 'Fist of the Condor.' Photo courtesy of Well Go USA

“Fist of the Condor,” starring Marko Zaror (“John Wick: Chapter 4”), is a riveting new film by director and screenwriter Ernesto Diaz Espinoza.

Aside from Zaror, the cast includes Eyal Meyer, Gina Aguad, Fernanda Urrejola, and Man Soo Yoon.

The synopsis is: Upon the empire’s fall to invading conquistadors, the 16th-century Incas quickly concealed a sacred manual containing the secrets behind their deadly fighting technique.

After centuries of careful safeguarding, the manual is again at risk of falling into the wrong hands, leaving its rightful guardian to battle the world’s greatest assassins to protect the ancient secrets within.

Marko Zaror steals every scene he is in as Guerrero, and all of his martial arts scenes are expertly choreographed. His luminous acting partner Eyal Meyer is dynamic as Kalari, and their stunts are noteworthy. The fact that the movie is in Spanish (with English subtitles) helps add to its appeal and authenticity.

Zaror is not afraid to be raw, bold, and vulnerable, and he is able to display the layers of his complex character while simultaneously humanizing him.

Gina Agaud delivers a controlled yet commanding performance as “Condor Woman,” the lady who trains Guerrero. Zaror emerges as a modern day Jean-Claude Van Damme (with elements of “The Way of the Dragon”) and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.

Ernesto Diaz Espinoza’s script reveals his uncommonly sharp ear for different kinds of perspectives and voices. It is rich in symbolism (which include cleansing, perseverance and the motif of the condor), and this project is worthy to be to its own mini-series, or sequel, or both.

This is also a movie that people may want to watch more than once because there is something new to pick up each time. The film’s cinematography stands out by a mile, and the same holds true for its stirring musical score.

The Verdict

Overall, “Fist of the Condor” is a high-adrenaline film with a lot of heart to it. Chilean actor and martial artist Marko Zaror is a true force of nature to be reckoned with. Kudos to filmmaker Ernesto Diaz Espinoza for his precise directing and resonant script that will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration.

It is recommended for fans of action, suspense, drama and martial arts. “Fist of the Condor” garners four out of five stars.