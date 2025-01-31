Review: First-ever ‘Open Mic Night’ is hosted at Joanne Trattoria in New York City

Gabby Gabriel at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

On Thursday, January 30th, the first-ever “Open Mic Night” was hosted at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side of New York City.

Gabby Gabriel made the opening remarks, and hosted the inaugural show. “Welcome to Joanne’s first ‘Open Mic Night’,” Gabriel said greeting the audience. “This is happening every Thursday,” she revealed about “Open Mic Night.”

“Let’s give a hand to Joanne’s first Open Mic,” she said. “My name is Gabby Gabriel, and I am Joe Germanotta’s business partner with Second Wind Media.“

Gabriel addressed the new concept of Joanne Trattoria, an Italian-American restaurant, which is also becoming an entertainment hub in the Manhattan region.

“Joanne Trattoria started off as a family restaurant serving the Germanotta favorite family dishes,” Gabriel explained. “In the past year, Joe and the family decided that they wanted to give back to the community…. they wanted to give up-and-coming artists a stage and a platform to showcase their talent.”

“When Lady Gaga was starting out, she went around, especially in the Lower East Side performing, and bringing her family with her to venues,” Gabriel acknowledged.

“Tonight, is the very first opportunity where ‘Open Mic’ is happening, and the Germanotta family is giving back to the community,” Gabriel added.

‘Open Mic’ performers

The performers included Mike Hallinan on vocals, where he was accompanied by Michelle DeAngelis on the keyboard, and Tommy Kitrick of the band Skyrise Coast.

Hallinan began his set with a soaring version of “Til I Hear You Sing” from “Love Never Dies,” and it was followed by a resonant rendition of “The Music of the Night” from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Michelle DeAngelis singing Celine Dion at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Michelle DeAngelis also showcased her dynamic vocals abilities by belting out Celine Dion’s power-ballad “The Power of Love.”

Tommy Kitrick accompanied himself on electric guitar and performed such songs as “Technicolor Sunrise,” the liberating “Young & Free,” as well as “Dream.”

This journalist was also brave enough to go up on the stage to read out two of his poems, which he wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic. These poems were titled “Recharged” and “Mom” respectively.

Hallinan and DeAngelis returned and performed another duet from “The Phantom of the Opera,” which was well-received.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that more emerging talent will take advantage of this opportunity, and showcase their talent and abilities at future “Open Mic” nights at Joanne Trattoria.