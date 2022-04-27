Review: ‘Fatal Flip,’ starring Mike Faiola and Dominique Swain, is a gripping film

Mike Faiola, Michael Steger, and Dominique Swain in 'Fatal Flip.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

“Fatal Flip,” starring actors Mike Faiola and Dominique Swain, is a gripping Lifetime film, that is worth checking out during the quarantine.

The movie was directed by filmmaker Maureen Bharoocha, who also co-penned the screenplay.

In this thriller, Jeff (Michael Steger) and Alex (Dominique Swain) have just purchased their first property to flip, but to save costs they decide to get a third party to renovate the property with the promise of payment after the house sells.

They find Nate (Mike Faiola), and he seems like a godsend. But when Nate and Alex begin to bond over the remodel, a wedge is driven between her and Jeff; however, the couple soon realizes that Nate has sinister intentions, and they must defend both their property and their lives. Nate is a handsome contractor with a dark and clandestine past. Tatyana Ali also stars as Alex’s friend Roslyn.

Will Alex and Jeff get more than what they bargained for?

The entire cast of “Fatal Flip” is noteworthy: Michael Steger is charming as Jeff, while Dominique Swain is badass and triumphant as Alex. Mike Faiola delivers a controlled, sadistic, and dynamic acting performance as the manipulative Nate. moreover, Tatyana Ali is sensational and a revelation as Roslyn. Well done all around.

The trailer of “Fatal Flip” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, “Fatal Flip” is a compelling Lifetime movie that will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Maureen Bharoocha did a solid job with its direction and co-writing the script.

Dominique Swain, Mike Faiola, Michael Steger, and Tatyana Ali, are all remarkable in their roles. Faiola proves that looks can be deceiving with his villainous character.

The audience ought to buckle up since this is a bumpy ride. “Fatal Flip” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Fatal Flip” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.