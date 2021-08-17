Connect with us

Review: Faith Schueler delivers on her sassy and upbeat single ‘Bless Your Heart’

Published

Faith Schueler. Photo Courtesy of Faith Schueler
It has a beautiful message to it, and it allows Schueler’s crisp, crystalline vocals (where the listener can recall Natalie Maines of The Chicks meets Long Island country songstress Carolyn Miller) to shine on this uplifting tune. It ought to be enjoyed for its honesty, beauty, and simplicity; moreover, it is the ideal song to help close the summer of 2021.

“Bless Your Heart” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners four out of five stars, and it is certainly worth checking out.

To learn more about Faith Schueler, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.

