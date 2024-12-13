Review: Fabian Arnold shows us his ‘Broken Boy’ side in his new book

Fabian Arnold. Photo Credit: Hannes Gahde

Actor, model, and entrepreneur Fabian Arnold released his new book “Broken Boy: Trying to figure out life” this past week.

William Arthur Ward once said: “Adversity causes some men to break; others to break records.” This quote applies to Fabian Arnold, especially after reading his motivational book.

Fabian Arnold is an actor who hails from Cologne, Germany. He came from humble beginnings and moved to Los Angeles in 2022 and made his debut into the industry appearing as Wolgang the trainer in the short film, “Boomslang 3,” with John Waters.

Aside from his acting career, Arnold has modeled for brands such as Versace, MCM and Givenchy.

“Broken Boy” is an authentic and honest look back at the lessons he learned through his own struggles with mental health, the setbacks that he suffered, as well as the successes (or small collection of little moments) that kept him going.

He takes us back to his youth and childhood days, where he felt like an outcast and “broken,” hence the book’s title.

All of the subject matter is timely, relevant, and relatable (he goes deep), especially for anybody that is feeling a little bit lost these days. The anecdotes, reflections and insights in there are food for thought, especially about discovering one’s true purpose.

He opens up about the wild and bumpy ride that he goes through, which includes heartaches, depression, trying to fit in, and just the pressures and challenges that life throws at us.

Arnold deserves to be commended for his brevity, for going all out on this, and for not sugarcoating anything.

Without giving too much away, this is one memoir that needs to be experienced by all.

Most recently, Fabian Arnold starred as the male lead in the new film “Big Rage,” which earned a favorable review.

The Verdict

Overall, Fabian Arnold’s new book “Broken Boy” is compelling and extremely powerful as it underscores such values as mindfulness and resilience. This memoir feels like a stethoscope on his heart, where he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the reader’s reward.

It can easily be read in two to three sitting max, and it is well-organized and succinct. It will certainly spark conversations among readers, and it will stick with them well after the final page.

In most instances, the readers will see themselves in this book, just like this journalist did, especially at times when being who you are may not be enough.

By the end, the reader will get to know Fabian Arnold on a more intimate, personal, emotional, and even spiritual level… it feels like a candid conversation from an old friend, and he is able to put down some of his most ambivalent feelings on paper; moreover, he makes us want to root for him for the entire duration.

Through this memoir, Arnold will help readers embark on a journey of self-help and self-discovery in their lives.

“Broken Boy” serves as a positive benchmark or framework for anybody going through trials and tribulations from a mental health standpoint; it is a constant reminder that we are not alone, and that we are stronger than we may think (and there is always light at the end of the tunnel even in the darkest of times).

This book is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating. Bravo.

