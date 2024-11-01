Review: Fabian Arnold, David Millbern, and Meredith Thomas star in ‘Big Rage’

Fabian Arnold in 'Big Rage.' Photo Courtesy of Here TV.

Fabian Arnold, David Millbern, and Meredith Thomas star in the new movie “Big Rage,” which premiered on November 1st on Here TV.

Waymon Boone directed from a screenplay by Emmy winner David Millbern (who plays the role of Leeper Sterling).

The synopsis is: Set against the backdrop of the Salton Sea’s booming lithium gold rush, two former fighters, each haunted by their past, cross paths in a desperate bid to secure the nation’s future.

As they navigate the treacherous underworld of this ecological disaster zone, they must confront their demons and the corrupt forces that threaten to destroy everything they hold dear.

This noir action thriller is not afraid the push the envelope, and it will sustain the audience’s attention from start to finish. The gay characters are only one small part of the storyline.

It’s a compelling story (compliments to David Millbern for writing this unflinching script) about finding home, hope, purpose, and love in life. The fight scenes are expertly choreographed.

The Verdict

Overall, “Big Rage” is an edgy, gritty, and thoroughly entertaining new action film. It has a lot of heart to it, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity, and authenticity.

Fabian Arnold delivers a tour de force, breakout performance as Chad and his acting runs the gamut; moreover, Arnold emerges as a contemporary Dolph Lundgren meets Mike Manning (“The Bay”). Meredith Thomas is sensational as the manipulative Ava.

Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to the story, and as a whole, the movie promotes inclusivity. “Big Rage” garners four out of five stars.