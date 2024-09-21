Review: Eva Mendes releases her debut children’s book ‘Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries’

Eva Mendes. Photo Courtesy of Eva Mendes.

Actress Eva Mendes released her breakthrough children’s book “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.”

This poignant picture book tells the story of a young girl that is facing endless scary worries; however, with the support and gentle guidance of Mami, Desi will soon be able to realize that she is in control of her own thoughts and destiny.

Particularly impressive about Mendes is that this book was inspired by her own experiences as a mother; it is so personal to her to the point where many other lives will be impacted by this picture book on an emotional and spiritual level. She is also able to immerse readers in her culture and family, and it is clear that she is proud of her heritage.

This book has a strong message of female empowerment. Its subject matter is warm, timely, and relatable. It is evident that this project was a labor of love for Mendes.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that there will be more children’s books from Eva Mendes in the future.

The Verdict

Overall, Eva Mendes’ new children book “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries” is engaging, honest, and gloriously moving. She allows her storytelling ability to shine. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, sincerity, rawness, and authenticity.

This would make a great asset to any children’s library in a Pre-K or early childhood classroom, and it is the quintessential bedtime story book to read to young children prior to tucking them in to bed, or during real aloud time in school. Every book bin or library ought to have a copy of this book.

Most importantly, adults can learn a thing or two from this compelling story, especially about overcoming fears and adversity. The theme of family is beautifully conveyed throughout the book.

The illustrations and artwork by illustrator Abbey Bryant are artistic and creative, and they help elevate the story to a higher level. This book garners an A rating. Eva Mendes deserves to be commended for a job well done.

Her new children’s book is available on Amazon by clicking here.