Review: Ettore Nicoletti is superb in ‘Arthur’ digital series

Ettore Nicoletti is superb in the Italian digital miniseries "Arthur," which was directed by Nick Rusconi.

Ettore Nicoletti in the digital series 'Arthur'
Ettore Nicoletti is superb in the Italian digital miniseries “Arthur,” which was directed by Nick Rusconi. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Nicoletti delivers a dark, intense, witty, and insatiable acting performance in the title role as Arthur. He commands every scene he is in, while Vanessa Compagnucci is vivacious and feisty as his detective girlfriend Cordelia.

Actor Marco Balbi is a revelation in the role of Zed. The entire cast brings something unique to the table.

Nicoletti makes Arthur a character that the audience would secretly want to root for despite his inner demons and flaws.

Fortunately, viewers in the United States can watch this Italian series on YouTube with English subtitles.

“Arthur” has been nominated for four 2022 Indie Series Awards, and rightfully so. It is up for “Best Drama Series,” “Best International Series,” “Best Directing — Drama” for Nick Rusconi, and “Best Lead Actor — Drama” for Ettore Nicoletti.

Without giving away too much of the plot (since there are many shocking revelations), it is a short-form digital miniseries that should be experienced by all. It garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.

“Arthur” is available for streaming on YouTube by clicking here.

To learn more about actor Ettore Nicoletti, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.

