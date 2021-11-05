Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Erik Fellows superb in mindblowing ‘Purgatory’ Season 2 finale

Actor Erik Fellows is superb in the mindblowing finale of Season 2 of the digital series “Purgatory.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows
Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory.' Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory'
Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory.' Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory'

Actor Erik Fellows is superb in the mindblowing finale of Season 2 of the digital series “Purgatory.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Viewers will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, as Fellows made his villainous character Bobby sympathetic and authentic. He humanized his character and the audience will feel for him towards the end. Do not be surprised if the waterworks come out.

His chemistry with Tatjana Marjanovic as Lisa was irresistible and they were able to carry the series well along with Danny Mahoney as Chris.

Season 2 of “Purgatory” was high-energy, intense, and totally insane. Simply put, it was a hot mess week after week in that cave but the actors made kept these intense characters interesting and intriguing.

Erik Fellows deserves every award and accolade that comes his way for his dynamic, fierce, and layered portrayal of Bobby in “Purgatory.” It is perhaps the greatest acting work in Fellows’ career, and rightfully so. The entire cast was memorable in this series.

In this article:Actor, Digital, Erik Fellows, finale, Purgatory, Season, Series, Tatjana Marjanovic
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Youngkin’s Virginia win seen as a roadmap for 2022 midterm elections

Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's election could serve as a "grim warning" to Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

20 hours ago

World

Biden calls for tightening up of federal security

This shows that the U.S. Government is taking cyber security seriously.

4 hours ago
Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

World

Coral bleaching impacts 98% of Great Barrier Reef: study

Coral bleaching has affected 98 percent of Australia's Great Barrier Reef since 1998, leaving a fraction of the reef system untouched.

20 hours ago
Thailand reopens: what you need to know Thailand reopens: what you need to know

Life

Covid-19 cases breaking records across Europe

Thailand's once-lucrative tourism sector is a shadow of its former self after months of coronavirus travel restrictions - Copyright AFP/File Romeo GACADThe World Health...

4 hours ago