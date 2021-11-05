Review: Erik Fellows superb in mindblowing ‘Purgatory’ Season 2 finale

Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory.' Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory'

Actor Erik Fellows is superb in the mindblowing finale of Season 2 of the digital series “Purgatory.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Viewers will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, as Fellows made his villainous character Bobby sympathetic and authentic. He humanized his character and the audience will feel for him towards the end. Do not be surprised if the waterworks come out.

His chemistry with Tatjana Marjanovic as Lisa was irresistible and they were able to carry the series well along with Danny Mahoney as Chris.

Season 2 of “Purgatory” was high-energy, intense, and totally insane. Simply put, it was a hot mess week after week in that cave but the actors made kept these intense characters interesting and intriguing.

Erik Fellows deserves every award and accolade that comes his way for his dynamic, fierce, and layered portrayal of Bobby in “Purgatory.” It is perhaps the greatest acting work in Fellows’ career, and rightfully so. The entire cast was memorable in this series.