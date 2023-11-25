Review: Eric Sage releases ‘Kalifornia Kowboy’ country album

Singer-songwriter Eric Sage released his country studio album “Kalifornia Kowboy.”
It opens with the unapologetic “American Way,” which has a Jon Bon Jovi vibe to it, and it is followed by the carefree “One More Shot,” which has a catchy melody to it.
It is followed by the spitfire “Like There’s No Tomorrow,” and he shows some attitude on “Ain’t No Rules (For a Country Girl).”
The record also includes a distinct cover of the popular Bon Jovi single “Livin’ on a Prayer.”
In the fun drinking tune “Friday,” he collaborates with Byrd, and it closes with the sassy “California Cowgirl,” and on a fitting note with the bluesy ballad “Last Man Standing.”
His album “Kalifornia Kowboy” is available on Spotify and Apple Music. This collection is worth checking out, especially for country-rock fans that enjoy modern country music with a twist of lime to it.
There is a lot of musical variety on this project, where each song has its own identity. This CD is a keeper.
