Review: Eric Sage releases ‘Kalifornia Kowboy’ country album

Singer-songwriter Eric Sage. Photo Courtesy of Eric Sage.

Singer-songwriter Eric Sage released his country studio album “Kalifornia Kowboy.”

It opens with the unapologetic “American Way,” which has a Jon Bon Jovi vibe to it, and it is followed by the carefree “One More Shot,” which has a catchy melody to it.

It is followed by the spitfire “Like There’s No Tomorrow,” and he shows some attitude on “Ain’t No Rules (For a Country Girl).”

The record also includes a distinct cover of the popular Bon Jovi single “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

In the fun drinking tune “Friday,” he collaborates with Byrd, and it closes with the sassy “California Cowgirl,” and on a fitting note with the bluesy ballad “Last Man Standing.”

Eric Sage. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

His album “Kalifornia Kowboy” is available on Spotify and Apple Music. This collection is worth checking out, especially for country-rock fans that enjoy modern country music with a twist of lime to it.

There is a lot of musical variety on this project, where each song has its own identity. This CD is a keeper.

For more information on singer-songwriter Eric Sage, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.