Review: Eric Guilmette and Ash Tsai star in their new Great American Family holiday film

Actors Eric Guilmette and Ash Tsai star in their new Great American Family holiday film “Tails of Christmas,” which premiered on Saturday, November 2nd.
Brian Brough directed the rom-com from a screenplay by Brittany Wiscombe.

The synopsis is: Caleb (Eric Guilmette) is injured in the Army and recovers through help from shelter therapy dogs.

As a sign of thanks, Caleb returns home to help Amber (Ash Tsai) run the local shelter and, in the process, discovers his feelings for Amber go beyond gratitude.

Eric Guilmette is suave as Caleb, and it is neat to watch his character grow and embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Ash Tsai is bubbly as Amber, and they have great chemistry together; moreover, their warm rapport allows for more resonance.

It has a heartwarming message to it about finding hope and purpose, especially during the holiday season. The characters learn that the true meaning of the holiday season, which is all about giving and caring for those that need it the most. 

The Verdict

Overall, “Tails of Christmas” is a warm and pleasant new holiday film on Great American Family, which is ideal for the entire family and for anybody who loves pets. The script is realistic, and there is something in it for everyone.

It is uplifting, and the performances by the two leads (Tsai and Guilmette) are remarkable.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Guilmette and Tsai will be in more rom-coms in the future. The new Great American Family movie “Tails of Christmas” garners four out of five stars. Well done.

