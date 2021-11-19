Connect with us

Review: Engelbert Humperdinck releases heartfelt and nostalgic ‘Regards’ EP

Veteran British singer Engelbert Humperdinck released his poignant EP “Regards” via Ok! Good Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Engelbert Humperdinck
Engelbert Humperdinck. Photo Courtesy of Engelbert Humperdinck
With this EP, the iconic British musician is able to pay a moving homage to his late beloved wife, Patricia, who passed away from a severe case of Alzheimer’s after contracting COVID-19.

It opens with a distinct cover of Willie Nelson’s “Funny How Time Slips Away,” where Humperdinck makes it his own, and it immediately breaks into an enthralling version of “Let It Be Me” by The Everly Brothers and a smooth rendition of the Louis Armstrong perennial classic “What A Wonderful World.”

After an impressive orchestral mix of “Smile,” it closes with Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas,” where he leaves his fans yearning for more.

The Verdict

Overall, Engelbert Humperdinck charms on his latest EP “Regards.” There is something in it for everybody, and it is the ideal gift for family and friends this holiday season. The “Regards” EP is refreshing and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Engelbert Humperdinck, visit his website and follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

