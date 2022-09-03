Review: Engelbert Humperdinck covers Barry White’s ‘You’re The First, The Last, My Everything’

Engelbert Humperdinck. Photo Courtesy of Engelbert Humperdinck

Iconic British pop crooner Engelbert Humperdinck eloquently covered Barry White’s “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything.”

Music fans old and new have re-discovered one of England’s greatest singers of all time and are loving what they found. Thanks to massive awareness created by the use of some of his classic hits on uber-popular TV shows like Moon Knight – “A Man Without Love” and Umbrella Academy – “Quando, Quando, Quando.”

The indomitable 86-year young Leicester boy (as Queen Elizabeth calls him) finds himself at the center of attention once again.

He has a newly recorded version of West Ham United’s football anthem “Forever Blowing Bubbles” in Brad Pitt’s current No.1 runaway hit movie “Bullet Train.”

Humperdinck surprised fans with his brand new single “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything,” which is his first official single in years. This timeless song was a UK No.1 record for soul legend Barry White in 1974. Humperdinck’s voice is as rich and resonant as ever, and is able to dust off the original recording and it give it a refreshing and rustic twist.

This may sound like an unusual choice for a singer better known for his ballads and waltzes, but you’ll be even more shocked by the novel treatment Engelbert has given this classic.

Humperdinck turned the Barry White classic into a country line dance hit that is catchy, distinct, and a great deal of fun. It garners two giant thumbs up and it is certainly worth checking out.

His version is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

