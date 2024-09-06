Connect with us

Review: ‘Empire: The Musical’ is an Off-Broadway show directed by Tony winner Cady Huffman

Markos Papadatos

Published

The company of 'Empire: The Musical'
“Empire: The Musical” is an Off-Broadway production that premieres at New World Stages in New York City back in July of 2024.

It was directed by Tony winner and Emmy nominee Cady Huffman (“The Producers” and “After Forever”), and it features a book, music, and lyrics by Caroline Sherman and Robert Hull.

This show tells the story of the creation and impact of the historic Empire State Building through the lens of three generations of dreamers and doers spanning New York City in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and the Bicentennial Year of 1976.

Everybody in the cast brings something unique to the table. Speaking of the gifted cast, it features Danny Iktomi Bevins, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Jessica Ranville, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano, and Ethan Saviet.

The screenplay is intense, dramatic, and riveting at the same time, and the fact that its told from the perspective of dreamers and doers (ironworkers, industrialist visionaries, and immigrants) makes it that much more intriguing.

There is a rawness and authenticity to this Off-Broadway production like no other. The choreography is noteworthy, and the same holds true for its stirring musical score.

The Verdict

Overall, “Empire: The Musical” is a warm, nostalgic, and heartfelt musical. Most importantly, it is thoroughly entertaining because is sheds light on one of history’s biggest feats of desire, resilience, and willpower. The cast is simply remarkable.

Cady Huffman deserves to be commended for her vision in bringing this show to life, as well as for being able to tip her hat to the No. 1 attraction in the globe (the Empire State Building) in an engaging and refreshing manner. It garners two thumbs up, and it should be seen by everyone before it closes on September 22nd.

To learn more about “Empire: The Musical,” check out its official website.

Markos Papadatos
