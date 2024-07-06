Review: Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper shoot for the stars in ‘Space Cadet’ film

Tom Hopper and Emma Roberts in 'Space Cadet.' Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper star in the new comedy film “Space Cadet,” which was released globally on July 4, 2024, via Amazon Prime Video.

Aside from Roberts and Hopper, the cast includes Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Kuhoo Verma, Desi Lydic, Sebastián Yatra, Yasha Jackson, and Andrew Call, among others.

It was written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, and Emma Roberts also served as one of its executive producers.

The synopsis is: Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned.

Determined to turn things around, Rex aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her “doctored” application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program.

Rex is in over her head, so she relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class.

NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida party girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?

Roberts and Hopper have solid chemistry together, and it shows. Roberts is effervescent and bubbly as Rex where the audience can recall Reese Witherspoon in “Legally Blonde,” with Hopper portraying the suave Logan, and his acting performance has elements of Glenn Powell in “Anyone but You.”

Desi Lydic plays the stuck-up character, Dr. Stacy Kellogg, which the audience will love to hate, and she does her job well (The viewer can slightly recall Elaine Hendrix in the 1998 adaptation of “The Parent Trap”), while Sebastian Yatra is a revelation as Toddrick Spencer.

Without giving too much away, this comedy is worth checking out. Some moments may be a bit silly or ridiculous, but as a whole, it is still funny nonetheless.

The Verdict

Overall, “Space Cadet” is witty and sassy comedic film starring Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper. It underscores such values as female empowerment, believing in yourself, persevering, following your dreams, work hard, and literally “shooting for the stars,” no pun intended. This movie pushes the two leads out of their comfort zones to try new things such singing karaoke.

It has a retro 90s or early ’00s vibe it, and this feel-good film ought to be enjoyed for its levity. “Space Cadet” garners a B/B+ rating.