Review: Elvis Francois tugs at the heartstrings on stirring ‘Broken Pieces’ debut single

Elvis Francois. Photo Credit: Parnel Julmus

Elvis Francois charms on his compelling breakthrough single and music video for “Broken Pieces.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Francois allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine on this haunting piano-laden ballad. Francois is not afraid to be raw, expressive, and vulnerable. The listener can recall Seal meets Lionel Richie, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.

“I remember you said all these thoughts in my head while we lie in our bed I knew it was over….it was over,” Francois sings in the opening verse, instantly luring listeners in.

The song’s glorious music video was directed by Lawrence S. Murray, and it may be seen below.

The song and its music video are highly recommended checking out. Grab a bottle of wine and let Elvis Francois lure you in. Francois’ voice is smooth as silk and it pierces through your soul leaving a lasting effect on the audience.

“Broken Pieces” is available on all digital services by clicking here. It garners an A rating.

Aside from his music, Francois is also an orthopedic surgeon and he is known for making inspirational viral videos of his singing before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave many people hope during the trying times.

To learn more about Elvis Francois, follow him on Instagram.