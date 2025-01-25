Connect with us

Review: Ellen McLaughlin and Mary Beth Peil play ‘Pen Pals’ in Off-Broadway show

Veteran actresses Ellen McLaughlin and Mary Beth Peil played “Pen Pals” in the new Off-Broadway show, written by Michael Griffo.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Ellen McLaughlin and Mary Beth Peil in 'Pen Pals'
Ellen McLaughlin and Mary Beth Peil in 'Pen Pals.' Photo Credit: Photo by Russ Rowland.
Ellen McLaughlin and Mary Beth Peil in 'Pen Pals.' Photo Credit: Photo by Russ Rowland.

The show is being performed at Theatre at St. Clement’s in New York, and their run will wrap on Sunday, January 26th.

“Pen Pals,” directed by SuzAnne Barabas, is the story of two friends that are pen pals that unfolds over a 50-year span. The show has a rotating cast of acclaimed actresses taking on the roles of Bernie and Mags.

In “Pen Pals,” Bernie (Ellen McLaughlin) and Mags (Mary Beth Peil) live in two different countries (the USA and England respectively), they’ve never met in person, and yet they are still the greatest of friends.

Ever since their teens, they’ve shared every aspect of their lives with each other, such as their innermost secrets (first crushes, relationships, and the drama that came in their personal lives and even health scares).

Mary Beth Peil
Mary Beth Peil. Photo Courtesy of Mary Beth Peil.

These two women (who started out as teenage girls) have been through everything that lift throws at them: the sunniest of days, and the dakrest of times, as well as everything in between.

While they are separated by a physical distance, they are still closer to each other than anyone else in their personal lives.

The Verdict

Overall, Ellen McLaughlin and Mary Beth Peil deliver brilliant acting performances that are engrossing, and they will drench the audience in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

McLaughlin nails the Newark accent, and there is a rawness and authenticity to her portrayal of Bernie. The same holds true for Mary Beth Peil, who is transformative and stunning as Mags (as she nails the British accent in her own right). In several moments during the show, they had the audience in tears.

Ellen McLaughlin
Ellen McLaughlin. Photo Courtesy of Ellen McLaughlin.

What makes these two actresses even more compelling is that they are close in age in real life to the ages of their characters in the story.

This production is an inspiring, witty, and heartbreaking show all in one. The emotion these ladies bring during some of the darkest times is profoundly moving. Their dedication to their characters (Bernie and Mags) shines through, reminding us that even in the most challenging circumstances, there is a light.

“Pen Pals” is a delicate and extremely touching play, with friendship, resilience, and kindness and its core. Their live performance in “Pen Pals” garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about the play “Pen Pals,” visit its official website.

In this article:Actresses, ellen mclaughlin, Mary Beth Peil, New York, off-broadway, pen pals, Play, Show
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

