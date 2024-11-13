Connect with us

Review: Elizabeth Hurley stars in the thriller ‘Piper’

Elizabeth Hurley stars in the thriller “Piper,” which will be available to stream starting on November 12, 2024.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Elizabeth Hurley in 'Piper'
Elizabeth Hurley in 'Piper.' Photo Courtesy of Freestyle Digital Media.

Aside from Hurley, it also stars Tara Fitzgerald, Mia Jenkins, Robert Daws, and Arben Bajraktaraj.

The movie was written and directed by Anthony Waller, and it is based on story by Duncan Kennedy.

The synopsis is: A children’s legend turns into a horrifying nightmare in “Piper,” a wickedly creepy horror-fantasy that tells a terrifying tale of children paying for the sins of their parents. 

Émigré Liz Haines (Elizabeth Hurley) moves to a quaint German town with her daughter Amy (Mia Jenkins) but ends up in the Piper’s crosshairs when it is revealed she’s hiding a dark secret from her past that puts Amy’s life in jeopardy. 

Liz and Amy individually learn the truth behind the legend of the Piper who is a cruel and vengeful minister of harsh justice, punishing adults who get away with crimes by taking away their children.

No longer a legend of yesteryear, the Piper is real with his judging eyes set on Liz and her dark secret. The girl’s only hope for salvation comes when she falls for a young and mysterious street magician, Luca. Can he save her from the Piper’s clutches?

Elizabeth Hurley’s dynamic performance in “Piper” is just as noteworthy as her acting work in “Strictly Confidential,” which was written and directed by her son Damian Hurley.

The Verdict

Overall, “Piper” is a high-octane thriller that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats thanks to its eerie mood. It is filled with chills and thrills.

Elizabeth Hurley delivers a powerhouse portrayal of Liz, which runs the gamut and she captures the essence and humanity of her character.

Mia Jenkins also delivers a true breakout performance as Amy in the film. They have great chemistry as mother and daughter, and they delve beyond the surface to create something unique.

Despite a subpar script, the cast does a solid job given the material and resources that they have. “Piper” is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars.

damian hurley, elizabeth hurley, Film, mia jenkins, Movie, Piper, Strictly Confidential, Thriller
Markos Papadatos
Written By

