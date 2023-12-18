Review: Elizabeth Chan releases ‘Songs From Noelle’ album

Elizabeth Chan. Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Chan

New York singer-songwriter Elizabeth Chan released her latest studio offering “Songs From Noelle.”

Noelle, her six-year-old daughter, is featured extensively on the album and she wrote two songs.

This makes Noelle the youngest artist ever to have a song on the radio, who wrote a song.

It opens with the standard “Carol of the Bells,” where she is joined by her daughter Noelle. It immediately breaks into the jubilant and witty “”All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” and “Christmas Time,” both of which spotlight Noelle on lead vocals.

It is followed by “The Santa Clause” and the uplifting “Christmas Holiday,” which will certainly help spread the holiday joy this season.

The collection closes with the poignant ballad “Christmas Around the World” and a duet version of “Christmas Time” between Elizabeth and Noelle.

Each of the seven tracks on “Songs From Noelle” has its own identity. It is a treat to hear Noelle on this musical effort, and it is evident that this precocious young girl is a star in the making. This CD is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up.

“Songs From Noelle” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on New York singer-songwriter Elizabeth Chan, follow her on Instagram and visit her official website.