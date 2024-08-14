Review: Elaine May in conversation with Julian Schlossberg at Sardi’s in New York City

Renée Taylor, Julian Schlossberg, and Elaine May. Photo Credit: H.E. Yhoman, Courtesy of Julian Schlossberg

On Tuesday, August 13th, Julian Schlossberg’s book launch event took place at Sardi’s in New York, where the conversation was moderated by Academy Award and Tony winner Elaine May.

Julian Schlossberg is an American motion picture, theater, and television producer. This was in support of Schlossberg’s second book titled “My First Book — Part 2.”

Elaine May shared how set met Julian in the foreword of the first book he published. “So if you want to hear about how we met, buy the first book, if you don’t have it,” she said.

Lessons learned from his book

On the lessons learned from this book, Schlossberg reflected, “I didn’t think I could write at all. Then, I was so pleased that I had some wonderful reviews with the first book. The consistent good reviews all concurred that my book was great because it had short chapters. I knew that was a compliment of sort; it clearly was.”

Renée Taylor on Julian Schlossberg

Oscar nominee and Primetime Emmy winner Renée Taylor spoke about Schlossberg and being in his book.

“It felt very nice to have my own chapter in this book,” Renée Taylor said. “I can do another one!”

“Julian is just very loving, supportive, and a creative friend. Julian is the kind of guy that if you said, ‘meet me on the corner at 3 a.m., bring $1,000, and don’t ask any questions,’ he would be there,” Taylor acknowledged.

“I want people to see that Julian has had a very wonderful and interesting life. Julian, Elaine May, and I have been friends for 60 years. That’s pretty good, huh?” Taylor added.

Schlossberg on whether writing this book was cathartic or not

When asked if it was a cathartic process to write this book, Schlossberg responded, “No, not at all. I enjoyed it; it wasn’t cathartic at all. I liked this book, and I liked the first one. You don’t have to read the first to enjoy the second one. It was really more fun and nostalgic than cathartic.”

Schlossberg’s advice for young and emerging authors

For young and aspiring authors, Schlossberg encouraged them to “have a career; this way, they have something to write about.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “My pay grade doesn’t come close to the digital age. I just can’t handle it; it’s not for me. This is what happens when you get into your 80s. It is just not for me.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Schlossberg said, “It’s only work if you don’t want to do it.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Schlossberg said, “To be able to do what you want to do in life. To be able to pursue what you want to do.”

Schlossberg praised Brett Oberman of Keith Sherman & Associates for booking him worldwide for media and appearances. “What more could you want in life?” he said with a chuckle. “Brett is the greatest.”

Closing thoughts on the book

Schlossberg remarked, “I want readers to get fun and enjoyment out of this book. Also, they could perhaps learn a few things from it.”

His new book is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about Julian Schlossberg, visit his official website.