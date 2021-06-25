Review: Edward Rogers delights on ‘Catch a Cloud’ solo album

Edward Rogers releases 'Catch a Cloud.' Photo Credit: Publicity By Design

British-born, New York City-based prolific singer-songwriter Edward Rogers released his eighth solo studio album, “Catch A Cloud,” via Zip Records on 25 June 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the haunting “Imaginary Man,” which instantly lures listeners in this collection, and it is followed by the melodically-stunning acoustic “What Happened to Us,” and the crisp “Button Box,” which showcases Rogers’ strong storytelling abilities.

Equally impressive is the soothing “Cost of Love” whose lyrics are pure poetry. He picks up the pace with “Too Far From The Candle,” which ends in a neat jam. Rogers allows his rich, harking voice to shine throughout this musical effort.

After “This Bird Has Flown,” it immediately breaks into the nonchalant title cut “Catch a Cloud”; moreover, “I’m Leaving Redhill” has a retro late ’70s vibe to it, which is sheer nostalgia.

“Last of the Summer Wine” is refreshing, and the album closes with the poignant “Hayley” and on a fitting note with the powerhouse “The Head of The Nail,” where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.

“Catch A Cloud” is a soul-searching and a raw personal statement, a trippy swirl of music and ideas, observations of what was going on around Rogers at the time, which influenced both the music and the lyrics of the songs.

It was originally scheduled for release in 2020, but Rogers decided to put the album on hold in order to release the more uptempo song-based full-length debut from Rogers & Butler (Edward Rogers, Steve Butler) in anticipation of tour dates with The Zombies in Europe. For obvious reasons, all live dates were postponed.

Don Piper was a constant in laying down the foundation of the album and musicians were selected to add their specific style to embellish the songs. The musicians on Catch A Cloud include James Mastro, Marty Willson-Piper, Sal Maida, Geoff Blythe, Konrad Meissner, Bob Perry, Stephanie Seymour, Pete Kennedy, Chris Carmichael, Mike McGinnis, and Ray Sapirstein.

When he is not writing and recording, Rogers hosts a radio show, “Atlantic Tunnel,” which airs weekly on on WFMU’s Rock ‘N’ Soul Radio and monthly on Totally Wired Radio, UK.

“Catch a Cloud” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on Amazon Music. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.