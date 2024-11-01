Review: Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Ursula Corbero star in ‘The Day of the Jackal’

Eddie Redmayne in 'The Day of the Jackal.' Photo Credit: Marcell Piti, Peacock.

Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Ursula Corbero star in the new spy thriller series “The Day of the Jackal.”

“The Day of the Jackal,” directed by Brian Kirk (“Game of Thrones”), will premiere in the United States on Peacock on November 14, 2024 with the first five episodes, followed by weekly episodes, and a double-episode finale (episodes 9 and 10) on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

The synopsis is: An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

Following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Aside from Redmayne, Lynch, and Corbero, the gifted supporting cast includes Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara.

Eddie Redmayne delivers a commanding performance as the Jackal, while Lashana Lynch is a triumph as Bianca. It’s a dream cast, and their scenes together are badass.

Ursula Corbero is a revelation as Nuria; she is bold, unapologetic, and brave; moreover, Corbero has great chemistry with Redmayne, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

Ursula Corbero as Nuria in ‘The Day of the Jackal.’ Photo Credit: Marcell Piti, Peacock.

The multiple twists and turns will certainly keep audience members at the edge of their seats. Brian Kirk should be commended for his direction and vision in bringing this high-adrenaline series to life.

Without giving too much away, this is a show that should be experienced by all. It is so addicting, to the point where one sees the first episode, they would want to keep going and never want it to end. A show of this caliber is what wins Emmy awards. Prepare to be blown away. “The Day of the Jackal” is refreshing, and it garners an A rating.