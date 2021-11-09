Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Eddie Montgomery delivers on ‘Ain’t No Closing Me Down’ solo album

Country singer-songwriter Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry delivers on his latest studio solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down,” which was released on October 29. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Eddie Montgomery
Eddie Montgomery. Photo Credit: Michael Gomez
Eddie Montgomery. Photo Credit: Michael Gomez

Country singer-songwriter Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry delivers on his latest studio solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down,” which was released on October 29. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the mid-tempo title cut “Ain’t No Closing Me Down” and it is followed by the refreshing and vibrant “Alive and Well” and the poignant tune “My Son.”

Equally impressive is the semi-autobiographical “That’s the Kind of Man I Am.” “Kickin’ It Up” is spitfire and ebullient, and “Higher” is a soaring collaboration with country queen Tanya Tucker. The latter duet is certainly highlight tracks on the album.

After the upbeat “Cry Whiskey,” the CD closes with the heartwarming “Ain’t She Beautiful” and on a fitting note with the tender ballad “Somewhere South,” which is filled with raw emotions.

An exclusive version of the new album is available on Walmart by clicking here and on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Eddie Montgomery delights on his latest solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down.” It is highly versatile and it is worth checking out. Each song has its own identity and it garners two thumbs up.

In this article:Album, Country, eddie montgomery, Montgomery Gentry, singer-songwriter, Solo
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Life

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a red vs blue issue in the U.S., and it’s very telling

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with coronavirus in the United States is getting more people vaccinated.

10 hours ago
Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN

World

Supreme Court agrees to hear coal case that could limit EPA’s climate powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by Republican-led states and fossil fuel.

22 hours ago
Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

World

Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

An original Apple computer, handbuilt by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, goes under the hammer in the U.S.

17 hours ago

World

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for...

6 hours ago