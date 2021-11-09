Review: Eddie Montgomery delivers on ‘Ain’t No Closing Me Down’ solo album

Eddie Montgomery. Photo Credit: Michael Gomez

Country singer-songwriter Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry delivers on his latest studio solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down,” which was released on October 29. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the mid-tempo title cut “Ain’t No Closing Me Down” and it is followed by the refreshing and vibrant “Alive and Well” and the poignant tune “My Son.”

Equally impressive is the semi-autobiographical “That’s the Kind of Man I Am.” “Kickin’ It Up” is spitfire and ebullient, and “Higher” is a soaring collaboration with country queen Tanya Tucker. The latter duet is certainly highlight tracks on the album.

After the upbeat “Cry Whiskey,” the CD closes with the heartwarming “Ain’t She Beautiful” and on a fitting note with the tender ballad “Somewhere South,” which is filled with raw emotions.

An exclusive version of the new album is available on Walmart by clicking here and on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Eddie Montgomery delights on his latest solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down.” It is highly versatile and it is worth checking out. Each song has its own identity and it garners two thumbs up.