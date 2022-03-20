Review: Dylan Marlowe puts on a high-octane country show at The Paramount

Dylan Marlowe. Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato

On March 19, rising country artist Dylan Marlowe was able to put on a high-adrenaline country show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop.

He opened for country star Dylan Scott as part of his “Livin’ My Best Life” headlining tour, and they played for a sold-out venue.

Marlowe kicked off his set with the midtempo “I’ll Keep The Country” and it was followed by the soothing “Girls, Trucks and Beer,” where he showed his softer side. Equally remarkable was his refreshing version of Billy Currington’s “Good Directions,” where he made it his own.

“Last Night Lonely” was upbeat and nonchalant, and he was able to slow down the tempo and melt hearts with the piano-laden “All About It.” Equally noteworthy was “Beer Back Home.”

After an impressive rendition of Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You,” he closed his set with the spitfire “Goodbye Gets Around” and his latest release, the infectious “When I Look Back.”

The Verdict

Overall, Dylan Marlowe was able to rock The Paramount on Long Island in the best country way possible. He was able to warm up the stage for Dylan Scott, and the audience loved him in return.

Marlowe exuded a great deal of charm, sass, and zest for his craft. Watch out folks, this bright artist is going places. He is highly recommended seeing live and his show garnered two thumbs up.

To learn more about Dylan Marlowe, follow him on Instagram and follow him on Facebook.