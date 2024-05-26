Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons — The Twenty-Sided Tavern’

The cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern.' Photo Credit: Bronwen Sharp

“Dungeons & Dragons — The Twenty-Sided Tavern” is an innovative stage experience that is being performed at Stage 42 in New York.

The on-stage cast included DAGL (David Andrew Greener Laws), Sarah Davis Reynolds, Tyler Nowell Felix, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, RJ Christian, R. Alex Murray, Cassidy Sledge, and Alex Stompoly.

Particularly impressive about “The Twenty-Sided Tavern” is that it is an improvised quest play. It relies heavily on audience participation, so every performance is uniquely tailored to decisions made by audience members on their cell phones using patented software from Gamiotics.

Audience members choose which characters will appear at each show, as well as which paths they will take, and which decisions they will make along the journey. Better yet… thee in-mobile-browser platform did not require any special equipment; it simply ran on the audience members’ cell phones.

The dialogue among the performers (and their fans) was witty, quirky, and entertaining. There was something in it for everyone, and it had a party atmosphere.

The Verdict

Overall, “Dungeons & Dragons — The Twenty-Sided Tavern” was an engaging and immersive Off-Broadway show, where the fans were a part of it thanks to their audience participation.

It is recommended for anybody that enjoys the classic fantasy tabletop role-playing game (of the same name), or the movie that was released last year. This show was a great deal of fun, and it garnered four out of five stars.

To learn more about the Off-Broadway show “‘Dungeons & Dragons — The Twenty-Sided Tavern,” visit its official website.