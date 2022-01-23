Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Don’t Forget I Love You’ is a charming new Hallmark film

“Don’t Forget I Love You,” starring Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James is a poignant new original Hallmark movie, which premiered on Saturday, January 22.

Published

'Don't Forget I Love You'
'Don't Forget I Love You.' Photo Credit: Luba Popovic, Crown Media
'Don't Forget I Love You.' Photo Credit: Luba Popovic, Crown Media

“Don’t Forget I Love You,” starring actors Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James is a poignant new original Hallmark movie, which premiered on Saturday, January 22.

This film was a part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual “New Year New Movies” programming event. Christie Will did a solid job directing this project from a well-written script by Barbara Kymlicka.

Synopsis

It is Taylor’s (Emilie Ullerup) 30th birthday and so far, it’s like any other day, which starts with an anti-anxiety exercise as she heads into work as the sole proprietor of “Space to Live,” a business that offers everything for organizational needs.

The only thing different seems to be Josh (Clayton James), the handsome single dad and new neighbor, who has moved in across the street and seems to be an unorganized mess.

When Taylor is gifted with a map, her uneventful birthday turns into a life-altering event when the map leads her to a buried time capsule.

With the help of her father Robert (played by Richard Jones), Taylor opens the time capsule and discovers that her late mother has left her six numbered envelopes with instructions to open them consecutively over the course of six weeks.

Each envelope contains a challenge for Taylor to complete that was designed by her mother to help face her anxieties her mother knew that would hold her back.

Helping push Taylor to conquer her anxieties, Josh also harbors fears of his own that he isn’t enough for his daughter, Chloe (Daphne Hoskins) but what he didn’t bargain for are his feelings for Taylor, as he’s pulled into the excitement of the challenges.

With each challenge she completes, Taylor expands her horizons and is given the nudge she needs in life to help her open her mind to the possibility of love.

Emilie Ullerup is impressive as Taylor, while Clayton James delivers a subtle and reserved performance as Josh, who is the voice of reason for Taylor. Daphne Hoskins is adorable as his daughter Chloe, while Richard Jones is a revelation as the father.

The Verdict

Overall, “Don’t Forget I Love You” is a neat and heartwarming movie. Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James have great chemistry together, and they are able to sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration. There is something in it for everybody and it’s ideal for the entire family. “Don’t Forget I Love You” garners four out of five stars. Well done.

In this article:Actor, clayton james, Emilie Ullerup, Family, Film, hallmark, Movie
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Irishman faces 20 years jail for ‘assault’ on NY flight

An Irishman who refused to wear a Covid mask during a flight from Dublin to New York faces up to 20 years in prison.

24 hours ago
A scene from 'Halloween Kills' A scene from 'Halloween Kills'

Entertainment

This week’s releases desperately want their plans to work

This week’s releases include an expanded horror universe; an animated sequel; a strange family drama; a real-life tale and more.

16 hours ago

World

Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Geysers Peak in Sonoma Co, units still en-route reporting a 1/2 acre vegetation fire w/ strong winds on it, addl resources being requested. Visible...

18 hours ago
This file photo from January 19, 2022, shows members of Brazil's Civil Police taking part in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum district, one of two favelas targeted by the government in a major revitalization plan This file photo from January 19, 2022, shows members of Brazil's Civil Police taking part in a crackdown on drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum district, one of two favelas targeted by the government in a major revitalization plan

World

Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

The governor of Rio de Janeiro state announced plans for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts.

22 hours ago