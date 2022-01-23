Review: ‘Don’t Forget I Love You’ is a charming new Hallmark film

'Don't Forget I Love You.' Photo Credit: Luba Popovic, Crown Media

“Don’t Forget I Love You,” starring actors Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James is a poignant new original Hallmark movie, which premiered on Saturday, January 22.

This film was a part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual “New Year New Movies” programming event. Christie Will did a solid job directing this project from a well-written script by Barbara Kymlicka.

Synopsis

It is Taylor’s (Emilie Ullerup) 30th birthday and so far, it’s like any other day, which starts with an anti-anxiety exercise as she heads into work as the sole proprietor of “Space to Live,” a business that offers everything for organizational needs.

The only thing different seems to be Josh (Clayton James), the handsome single dad and new neighbor, who has moved in across the street and seems to be an unorganized mess.

When Taylor is gifted with a map, her uneventful birthday turns into a life-altering event when the map leads her to a buried time capsule.

With the help of her father Robert (played by Richard Jones), Taylor opens the time capsule and discovers that her late mother has left her six numbered envelopes with instructions to open them consecutively over the course of six weeks.

Each envelope contains a challenge for Taylor to complete that was designed by her mother to help face her anxieties her mother knew that would hold her back.

Helping push Taylor to conquer her anxieties, Josh also harbors fears of his own that he isn’t enough for his daughter, Chloe (Daphne Hoskins) but what he didn’t bargain for are his feelings for Taylor, as he’s pulled into the excitement of the challenges.

With each challenge she completes, Taylor expands her horizons and is given the nudge she needs in life to help her open her mind to the possibility of love.

Emilie Ullerup is impressive as Taylor, while Clayton James delivers a subtle and reserved performance as Josh, who is the voice of reason for Taylor. Daphne Hoskins is adorable as his daughter Chloe, while Richard Jones is a revelation as the father.

The Verdict

Overall, “Don’t Forget I Love You” is a neat and heartwarming movie. Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James have great chemistry together, and they are able to sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration. There is something in it for everybody and it’s ideal for the entire family. “Don’t Forget I Love You” garners four out of five stars. Well done.