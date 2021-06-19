Connect with us

Review: Dom Colizzi charms on sultry song ‘Demons’

Dom Colizzi. Photo Credit: MTS Management Group
Rising artist Dom Colizzi has released his vivacious new song “Demons.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The lyrics are vivid and pure poetry. Colizzi allows his rich, soulful voice to shine on this tune. It is worth more than just a passing glance.

Colizzi is an American singer-songwriter, actor, composer, and entrepreneur. Originally from Maine, he has lived around the country from LA to Nashville, so he has a “coast to coast” sound.

Coming from a musical family, it’s only natural that Colizzi has music in his blood. The multi-talented singer-songwriter plays the piano, guitar, percussion, and produces his own records for sync licensing and personal releases.

In the National Independent Anti-Bully Tour, he shared his story of battling depression and a speech-impediment, to inspire and encourage the youth’s fair, as well as spread awareness of bullying. At the age of 19, doctors had cut the cord under his tongue, in hopes of curing his lisp and stutter.

He immediately moved to LA following the recovery of the surgery, where he re-learned how to speak correctly. From there, he found his voice and writing ability and has never looked back.

“Demons” by Dom Colizzi is available on Spotify by clicking here. It garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about Dom Colizzi and his new song “Demons,” check out his Facebook page and his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

