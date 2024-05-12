Connect with us

Review: Dimitri ‘Vegas’ Thivaios and Jeroen Perceval star in ‘Hazard’

Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios and Jeroen Perceval star in the new action thriller “Hazard.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Dimitri 'Vegas' Thivaios and Jeroen Perceval in 'Hazard.' Photo Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Jonas Govaerts directed from a screenplay by Trent Haaga. It encompasses elements of comedy, suspense, and action.

As of May 10th, “Hazard” has been released in theaters and on digital.

Aside from Thivaios and Perceval, it also stars Jennifer Heylen, Mila Rooms, Frank Lammers, Monic Hendrickx, Tom Vermeir, Emilie De Roo, and Gene Bervoets.

The synopsis is: Noah (Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios) really loves his girlfriend, his daughter, and his car, but he gets involved in a deadly driving job that will result in either losing his life, his family or his beloved car.

The audience gets to see and experience Thivaios having a bad day behind the wheel behind him, which is exhilarating to watch.

The film’s musical score is upbeat and infectious.

The Verdict

Overall, “Hazard” is a high-adrenaline and bumpy adventure. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it will leave the audience at the edge of their seats. “Hazard” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that there will be more movies to come from Dimitri Thivaios in the future. While he is known globally for being one half of the hit electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, it is evident (based on “Hazard”) that Thivaios is poised for a bright future in acting.

Markos Papadatos
