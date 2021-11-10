Review: Dennis Quaid spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Dennis Quaid. Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish

Award-winning actor and musician Dennis Quaid was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

He is known for his notable roles in such blockbusters as “Great Balls of Fire!” “Breaking Away,” “Far From Heaven,” “The Right Stuff,” and “The Parent Trap”.

Quaid chatted with two-time Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake and his latest projects, and towards the end, it even includes a live performance of his song “On My Way to Heaven” from the 2018 film “I Can Only Imagine.”

Their entire conversation may be seen below.

To learn more about Dennis Quaid, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

