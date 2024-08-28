Review: Dennis Quaid is ‘Reagan’ in new film

Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan in 'Reagan.' Photo Courtesy of MJM Entertainment

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller star as Ronald and Nancy Reagan in the new film “Reagan.”

The movie will be released in theaters on August 30th, 2024, and it was expertly shot by director Sean McNamara.

The synopsis is: From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, this movie is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds.

Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich (Academy Award winner Jon Voight), a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan’s when Reagan first catches the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.

Jon Voight in ‘Reagan.’ Photo Courtesy of MJM Entertainment.

Dennis Quaid is captivating as Ronald Reagan and he tell this story in a raw and unflinching manner. It is a cerebral performance that captured the conscience of Reagan himself. David Henrie is a triumph as the younger version of Ronald Reagean.

Quaid layers his emotions well, and he is able to transcend the boundaries of a traditional biopic, thus offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of the woman who supported him in his journey. Simply put, Dennis Quaid is Oscar-worthy in this role and acting project.

Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan in ‘Reagan.’ Photo Courtesy of MJM Entertainment.

Penelope Ann Miller is sublime as Nancy Reagan, and Jon Voight delivers a commanding performance as Viktor Petrovich. All three leads (Quaid, Miller and Voight) are exemplary in their roles, and that will resonate well with their audiences.

Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan in ‘Reagan.’ Photo Courtesy of MJM Entertainment.

C. Thomas Howell gives an edgy performance as controversial politician and businessman Caspar Weinberger. Mena Suvari is transformative as Reagan’s first wife, Academy Award winner Jane Wyman.

Robert Davi is noteworthy as Soviet politician Leonid Brezhnev, and Trevor Donovan is also remarkable as U.S. Secret Service Agent John Barletta.

In fact, everybody in the cast is able to offer something unique and original.

The Verdict

Overall, “Reagan” is a compelling biopic and love story from start to finish. Strong performances led by Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller give this film its beating heart.

The screenplay by Howard Klausner should be commended because it doesn’t get too political or preachy. The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

Not only does “Reagan” showcase a movie about a man in power, but ultimately, his love story that molded him into the person he was. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.