Review: Demi Lovato unleashes her inner ‘Child Star’ in new documentary film

Global music and entertainment star Demi Lovato has unleashed her inner “Child Star” in the new documentary film, which premiered on the streaming service on September 17th.
Drew Barrymore and Demi Lovato in 'Child Star'
Drew Barrymore and Demi Lovato in 'Child Star.' Photo Credit: John Castillo, OBB Media.
This film marked Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing the project. “Child Star” is produced by Demi Lovato and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB Pictures. 

Lovato is joined by such former child stars as Drew Barrymore, Chris Columbus, Christina Ricci, JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, Alyson Stoner, and Kenan Thompson.

Demi Lovato in ‘Child Star.’ Photo Courtesy of Disney.

“Child Star” explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars.

It sheds light on important issues that need to be talked about, and Lovato should be commended for raising awareness on them in an organic and refreshing manner. Lovato doesn’t sugarcoat anything, and she is able to showcase the traumatic reality of being a child star.

It is able to paint an intimate portrait on child stardom, and the pressures that came along with it. At that age, there was no manual on how to navigate the entertainment industry.

As an added treat, Lovato sings the lead vocals on “You’ll Be OK, Kid,” which is inspirational, timely, and relevant.

The song “You’ll Be OK, Kid” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Demi Lovato, star and director of 'Child Star' on Hulu
Demi Lovato, star and director of ‘Child Star’ on Hulu. Photo Credit: John Castillo, OBB Media.

The Verdict

Overall, “Child Star” is a compelling film from start to finish that will certainly sustain the audience’s attention. It will certainly spark conversations among viewers and it will stick with them after the ending credits are over.

Lovato is able to take a trip down memory lane and connect with all of the former child stars that are featured on this project, and they are all able to move the audience on an emotional level (as they sympathize with all of the performers and their distinct journeys).

Demi Lovato and Nicola Marsh should be commended for their brevity and their storytelling abilities for bringing this movie to life. They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and the vulnerabilities are the viewer’s reward.

“Child Star” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

Demi Lovato, star and director of 'Child Star' on Hulu
Demi Lovato, star and director of ‘Child Star’ on Hulu. Photo Credit: Disney, Angelo Kritikos.

Read More: Demi Lovato talks about “Child Star” documentary film on Hulu

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.

