Review: Deana Martin is spotlighted on ‘The Donna Drake Show’ on CBS New York

Published

Deana Martin. Photo Credit: 2911 Media
Acclaimed singer, actress, and entertainer Deana Martin was recently spotlighted on “The Donna Drake Show.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Martin opened up to two-time Telly Award-winning TV host Donna Drake about her latest albums, her journey in the industry and being inspired by her father, the legendary Dean Martin, to pursue music and growing up surrounded by celebrities in her own home. They also spoke about the significance of the holidays.

“Christmastime in the Martin household was unbelievable,” she said.

Martin acknowledged that the entertainment business is in her “heart and soul.” “It has been a lot of hard work, and I love entertaining people,” she admitted.

Their entire conversation may be seen below.

To learn more about Deana Martin, check out her official website and her Facebook page.

