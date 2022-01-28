Connect with us

Review: Deana Martin is featured on ‘Real Conversations with Jacob Young’ podcast

Acclaimed entertainer Deana Martin was recently spotlighted on the “Real Conversations with Jacob Young” podcast.

Published

Deana Martin
Acclaimed entertainer Deana Martin was recently spotlighted on the “Real Conversations with Jacob Young” podcast. Digital Journal has the recap.

The “Real Conversations with Jacob Young” podcast on mental health is hosted by Emmy winner Jacob Young, who is a veteran actor in the daytime world and musician.

She is an American singer and actress. She is the daughter of singing legend Dean Martin, who was affectionately dubbed as the “King of Cool.”

“I have been doing this for a very long time and I’ve learned from the very best,” Martin admitted about her respected career. “The best advice he ever give me was to treat people the way you wish to be treated, that’s first off,” she said. “Learn all that you are going to do and know all the lines. Be early, never be late, and don’t be a jerk. Be respectful and know your lines. When you leave, you want people to”

Martin trained professionally at the Dartington College of Arts in the United Kingdom. Her theatrical credits include “Romeo and Juliet,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Hamlet,” and “A Taste of Honey.” 

She co-starred in the National Broadway tour of Neil Simon’s play “Star-Spangled Girl” with George Hamilton and Jimmy Boyd. Other starring roles include “Wait Until Dark,” “A Shot in the Dark,” and “The Tunnel of Love.” 

Martin made her major motion picture debut in “Young Billy Young” with Robert Mitchum, David Carradine, and Angie Dickinson. This debut led to starring roles in the films “Strangers at Sunrise” with George Montgomery and “A Voice in the Night” with Vito Scotti.

The “Real Conversations with Jacob Young” podcast on mental health is sponsored by Boys Town

Martin’s entire informed conversation with Jacob Young may be heard by clicking here and on Apple Podcasts.

To learn more about Deana Martin, check out her official website, and her Facebook.

For more information on Jacob Young, follow him on Instagram.

