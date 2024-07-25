Review: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ create a new level of awesome together

A scene from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' courtesy of 20th Century Studios and Marvel

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is everything fans want and more as the Marvel heroes reluctantly join forces to keep the world from ending.

Even Deadpool acknowledges that when Disney bought 20th Century Fox there were definite concerns the family company may not want to be attached to the foul-mouthed assassin for hire. Lucky for everyone, Marvel wanted the Merc with the Mouth back in the fold and now that they’re under the same umbrella, the door is open for the inclusion of even more of the studio’s superheroes and villains – a previous failing Deadpool was unafraid of calling out. However, those many possibilities were nearly a moot point once the greatest wish on fans’ lips and most anticipated team-up was finally confirmed: Marvel Studios presents Deadpool & Wolverine.

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is not in a great place in his life, but a hero answers the call when he’s needed… or at least that’s what he’s heard. So, when the TVA comes knocking on his door and it turns out not to be for the many times he messed with the timeline, no one is more shocked than Wade. However, what Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) tells him convinces him it’s time to squeeze back into the red suit, so Deadpool can save the world – no joke. But first, he needs to find Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) because the plan doesn’t work without him.

The series’ soundtracks are always great, pairing unexpected classics with ultra-violent scenes. However, this movie arguably features the best opening credit sequence to a superhero movie, redefining everyone’s first reference when they hear the selected NSYNC hit from this day forward. It’s fast-paced, high-energy and an excellent way to set the tone for the franchise’s second sequel. The picture then has no choice but to deaccelerate a bit, bringing the focus back to the narrative and Deadpool’s quest to save the world. Yet, it still doesn’t miss an opening for a pop culture reference, the chance to curse or an opportunity to poke fun at its new parent company. It also delivers the R-rated Wolverine dialogue fans always knew was lurking beneath the surface of the PG scripts.

While the movie continues to offer its treasured brand of off-colour heroism, the one thing that sets this chapter apart from its predecessors are the cameos. As Deadpool previously noted, they could only afford the lower value Marvel characters prior to the merge. Now, there are recognizable actors and characters sprinkled throughout the film, reviving many personalities from earlier movies, including some very exciting and unexpected faces. Though the best guest appearances come in the latter half of the picture, reintroducing long-gone yet beloved superheroes and reconfirming some ideas are better left never reaching audiences.

The narrative also feels different from previous movies. Although it still centres on a personal journey – Wade rediscovering his self-confidence and Logan’s search for redemption – it lacks the off-the-wall quality of the other films, which is likely because of the lack of variety in the story’s isolated location. However, this does allow for almost all of the focus to be placed on the first-time (and hopefully not the last) team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine. Being each other’s complete opposites, they’re in constant conflict, leading to them repeatedly stabbing each other on more than occasion, including an epic fight in a very confined space. But neither of them is going to die from their injuries, so it seems better (and more entertaining) to let them work out their differences. Conversely, Dogpool, a.k.a. Mary Puppins, has the ability to quell even the most violent of mobs, in spite of her appearance being an acquired taste. Note, Peggy the Dog was actually named Britain’s ugliest pooch before gaining stardom and winning over Marvel fans.

And since you’ll be staying till the end of the movie for the post-credit scene anyways, look for a special “thank you” listed near the end.

Director: Shawn Levy

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin