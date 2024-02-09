Connect with us

Review: David Guetta reimagines the dance track ‘Perfect (Exceeder)’

David Guetta reimagined the dance track “Perfect (Exceeder),” which was released on February 9th via Armada Music.
Mason, David Guetta and Princess Superstar
Mason, David Guetta and Princess Superstar. Photo Courtesy of Armada Music.
The original tune is a mashup of Mason’s 2006 instrumental dance track “Exceeder” juxtaposed with rapper and DJ Princess Superstar’s 2005 single “Perfect.”

A global resurgence has sparked new interest in the original 2007 dance recording ever since it was featured in the motion picture soundtrack for the cult movie “Saltburn.”

David Guetta, who was ranked as DJ Magazine’s Top DJ in the World in its Top 100 DJs poll in 2023, remarked that “Mason and Princess Superstar have created something so special with the original; there is no surprise that it is gaining such momentum all over again.”

“The track is a true timeless classic and I’m so excited to now be a part of it,” Guetta exclaimed in a press statement.

Guetta is able to dust off the original “Perfect (Exceeder),” give it his own distinct twist, and introduce it to a younger generation of music fans and listeners.

Guetta is able to breathe fresh life into this track. It deserves to become the next banger similar in the fashion of “I’m Good (Blue),” his worldwide smash collaboration with Bebe Rexha.

“Perfect (Exceeder)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about French DJ and record producer David Guetta, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

