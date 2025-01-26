Review: David Guetta is ‘Forever Young’ in new music video

David Guetta. Photo Credit: Dan Reid

Electronic producer and DJ David Guetta released the official music video for his single “Forever Young,” where he collaborates with Ava Max on vocals and original German synthpop band Alphaville.

David Guetta’s feel-good anthem “Forever Young,” where he joins forces with Alphaville and Ava Max, gets the spotlight in a heartfelt new music video, which celebrates the viral love it sparked on TikTok last year.

The music video captures the song’s life-affirming themes of growing old yet feeling young, living in the moment, and taking life as it comes. It has a euphoric and liberating vibe to it, which is infectious.

“Forever Young” by David Guetta also pays homage to TikTok by featuring hundreds of user-generated content from creators and influencers worldwide, soundtracked by the audio of “Forever Young,” which is sheer bliss.

The video includes heartwarming clips from such creators as Glen Fontein, Ashley Keno, Cash And Katie, Chulli Pink, Gia Nina, Grandad Joe, Mitchy Katawazi and others, all while paired with iconic footage from Guetta’s respected career in music.





The story of “Forever Young” —Guetta’s updated take on Alphaville’s 80’s classic—began on the streaming service TikTok.

With three million TikTok creations last year, the track became a favorite among creators, earning it the title of WMG’s biggest “TikTok song of 2024” with over 100 million streams worldwide.

The single “Forever Young” has reached No. 12 in the U.S. Airplay Charts and No. 2 in the European Airplay charts, totaling five billion Radio impressions across 200,000 radio plays.

Guetta reimagined “Forever Young” in 2024, enlisting Ava Max (“Sweet but Psycho” and “Kings & Queens”) to add her crystalline and breathy vocals to the EDM anthem.

His version of “Forever Young” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about French DJ and record producer David Guetta, follow him on Instagram.