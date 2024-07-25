Review: David Bianchi and Mena Suvari star in the TV series ‘RZR’

Mena Suvari in 'RZR.' Photo by Darrin Van Gorder, Courtesy of Exertion3 Films.

Actors David Bianchi and Mena Suvari star in the new sci-fi TV series “RZR.”

This eight-episode sci-fi thriller delves into the world of neural implants, AI (artificial intelligence), hacker culture, and black market crime. It has a “Matrix” meets “Dark/Web” (Amazon Prime) meets “Code 8” vibe to it.

The series was penned by Bianchi and Daniel J. Pico from a story by Bianchi. It was directed by Yuri Alves, Christopher Folkens, and Pico. Bianchi also produced alongside Noelle Hubbell (“Agents of Shield”).

David Bianchi is able to carry this series on his shoulders as Grimm, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. His acting runs the gamut as he immerses us in this dystopian technological sci-fi world of Los Angeles.

David Bianchi. Photo by Darrin Van Gorder, Courtesy of Exertion3 Films.

Mimi Davila is the voice of reason as X/Xelsie, the woman who was stood by Grimm’s side through thick and thin.

Mena Suvari

Mena Suvari delivers a dynamic and resonant performance as Detective Thompson. Her character is tough, bold, unflinching, and powerful. She is really good at her job and will do whatever it takes to achieve her objective.

Detective Thompson leads the hunt to find Grimm, and she shares some riveting scenes opposite Cozomo (played by Setareki Wainiqolo).

For her brave acting performance as Detective Thompson, Suvari earned a 2024 Primetime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series,” and if there is any justice, she will win in this competitive unisex category.

Villains

Richard Cabral, Jose Rosete, and genre veteran Danny Trejo are all impressive as the nefarious characters Villa, Carlos, and Manolo respectively.

In fact, everyone in the cast is memorable (from Emilio Rivera to the sentimental Alejandra Flores as Anita) and they all bring something distinct to the series, and they help elevate it to a higher level; moreover, its cinematography is visually stunning.

“RZR” is available to stream on GALA Film.

The Verdict

Overall, “RZR” is a compelling new TV series on GALA Film from start to finish. Viewers are bound to go on a bumpy, emotional sci-fi journey.

It fuses art, technology, innovation, societal change and unrest, and cybersecurity breach. The entire series can easily be binged in one sitting due to the short duration of each episode.

It will certainly spark conversations among viewers, especially about this digital age and “brave new world” we are living in.

Bianchi deserved a Primetime Emmy nod in his own right for his lead performance, and at the same token, so did the series for “Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama.”

Hopefully, there will be additional seasons to come. “RZR” garners an A rating.