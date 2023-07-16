Review: David Archuleta releases his new single ‘I’m Yours’

David Archuleta. Photo Courtesy of Shaun Vadella

Pop singer-songwriter David Archuleta released his new single and music video for “I’m Yours.”

“I’m Yours” was co-penned by Archuleta, as well as Zachary Zanardo, Sally Shaar, and Jordan Circosta.

This is a tune about letting yourself go and being happy, coupled with a carefree summer vibe. The song’s message is warm and relatable, especially in this day and age.

“I’m on fire I’m a fool, I’ve been trying to fight it, gonna break all the rules, and I’m not here to deny it,” Archuleta sings in the opening verse.

An “American Idol” Season 7 and “The Masked Singer” Season 9 runner-up, Archuleta displays a crisp and sultry new sound, which is quite distinct. The lyrics are cathartic and his delivery is expressive.

The song’s music video, directed and produced by Brad Hammer, was artistic and creative featuring fluorescent bright colors all around.

His new single “I’m Yours” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance.

The Verdict

Once again, David Archuleta manages to stay consistent with his music and artistry, and there is a sincerity to him. His mid-tempo single “I’m Yours” is liberating, and it showcases his sense of triumph.