Review: David A.R. White and Nadia Bjorlin prove that ‘Nothing is Impossible’ in Great American Family movie

Actors David A.R. White and Nadia Bjorlin star in “Nothing is Impossible,” which premiered on Saturday, August 17th on Great American Family.
Nadia Bjorlin and David A. R. White in 'Nothing is Impossible.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

The synopsis is: Scott Beck’s (David A.R. White) life has not gone according to plan. Working as a custodian at the high school where he was once the star of the basketball team, he’s dealing with an ailing father, a busted truck, and memories of Ryan (Nadia Bjorlin), the girl he loved long ago.

Opportunity soon arises when Ryan, now the owner of the Knoxville Silver Knights, decides to hold open tryouts.

Scott tries to make the impossible happen by not only making the team, but getting back the woman he loves.

Aside from White and Bjorlin, the rom-com stars Steven Bauer, Harry Lennix, Stella Parton, Robert Amaya, Vincent De Paul, and Mark Christopher Lawrence. Matt Shapira served as the director, and did compelling work in bringing this screenplay to life.

David A.R. White delivers a triumphant acting performance for the ages as Scott Beck: he is intense, charismatic and possesses an indomitable spirit to defy the odds; moreover, White works well opposite Nadia Bjorlin as his female love interest, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this acting project.

The Verdict

Overall, “Nothing is Impossible” is a new inspirational faith-based movie on Great American Family. David A.R. White, Nadia Bjorlin, and the cast soar in their acting performances.

It is one of those films that will make people cry for joy; moreover, it is a story of hope, perseverance, and perspicacity. “Nothing is Impossible” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is definitely a keeper. Well done.

Markos Papadatos
