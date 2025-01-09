Review: Daryl Tofa of ‘The Outsiders’ musical releases ‘Teardrops to a Glass Eye’ short film

Still of Daryl Tofa in 'Teardrops to a Glass Eye.' Photo Courtesy of Daryl Tofa.

Actor, musician, and dancer Daryl Tofa (“The Outsiders” musical on Broadway) released his “Teardrops to a Glass Eye” short film just in time on New Year’s Day.

The video was directed and edited by Pierre Marais with choreography by Tofa. The music by Landon Sears is sultry and resonant.

It is rich in symbolism, if one pays close attention. It has a clever concept that is uplifting, inspirational, and food for thought. In its six-minute duration, Tofa is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

The video also features such dancers as Andre Malcolm, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Sean Harrison Jones, Renni Anthony Magee, Jacob Guzman, Kevin Csolak, and David Guzman, all of which help enrich Tofa’s story through dance and movement.

The choreography by Tofa and all the dancers is remarkable, especially since they don’t miss a beat.

The music and the lyrics compliment the choreography extremely well. It is an artistic and creative collaborative group effort.

“I just wanted to make something with my chosen family,” Tofa expressed at the end of the clip. “I know we have our differences at times, but I wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for each and every one of you. So, thank you. Thank you for being there for me when I felt that I had no one. You are my brothers for life, and we nasty with it,” he explained.

Aside from doing eight shows a week in “The Outsiders” on Broadway, Tofa starred in the horror movie “Don’t Turn Out the Lights” alongside such actors as Bella DeLong, Amber Janea, Ana Zambrana, Crystal Lake Evans, John Bucy, Jasper Cole, and Jarrett Brown. This film, written and directed by Andy Fickman, was released back in the fall of 2024 via Quiver Distribution.

Daryl Tofa and cast in ‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights.’ Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution.

The Verdict

Overall, Daryl Tofa is able to move his fans and viewers on an emotional and spiritual level with “Teardrops to a Glass Eye.” It is neat to watch him do this with his chosen family of fellow Broadway performers. This is true art, and it sticks with you.

Daryl Tofa is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the viewer’s reward. Kudos to Pierre Marais on his direction, vision, and expertly shooting this piece, and congrats to all involved for a job well done. Bravo.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality videos to come from Tofa in the future.

To learn more about Daryl Tofa, follow him on Instagram.