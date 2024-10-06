Review: Daryl Mosley releases ‘Long Days & Short Stories’ album

Daryl Mosley. Photo Credit: P. Hohen Damesworth

Bluegrass singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley releases hid new album “Long Days & Short Stories” on October 4th via Pinecastle Records.

This musical effort was recorded at Gorilla’s Nest Studio in Tennessee. It features Mosley (bass and vocals), Danny Roberts (mandolin), Tony Wray (guitar and banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Sarah Davison (piano).

Acclaimed vocalists Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams contribute the intricate harmonies.

The CD opens with the upbeat and joyful “When the Good Old Days Were New,” which instantly lures listeners in this collection.

It immediately breaks into the fiddle-driven “Everything That’s Right,” which features glorious harmonies, and he slows down the tempo on “When I Can’t Reach Up,” where he collaborates with Jeff and Sheri Easter.

Equally noteworthy are the sassy “A Friend Like You,” the uplifting “I Can Pray,” and “I’m Still Here,” the latter of which is a highlight track on the album due to its lyrics, which are pure poetry.

After the soothing “Forever After All, it closes with the upbeat “Still the Solid Rock (featuring New Tradition)” and the rustic ballad “You Never Gave Up on Me.”

The acoustic version of “I’m Still Here” is included a bonus track, featuring Sarah Davison on the piano, which is an added bonus.

The Verdict

Overall, Daryl Mosley proves that his voice is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. His baritone vocals are as rich, pristine, and resonant as ever. “Long Days & Short Stories” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The album is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Darly Mosley, check out his official website.