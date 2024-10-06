Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Daryl Mosley releases ‘Long Days & Short Stories’ album

Bluegrass singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley releases hid new album “Long Days & Short Stories” on October 4th via Pinecastle Records.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Daryl Mosley
Daryl Mosley. Photo Credit: P. Hohen Damesworth
Daryl Mosley. Photo Credit: P. Hohen Damesworth

Bluegrass singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley releases hid new album “Long Days & Short Stories” on October 4th via Pinecastle Records.

This musical effort was recorded at Gorilla’s Nest Studio in Tennessee. It features Mosley (bass and vocals), Danny Roberts (mandolin), Tony Wray (guitar and banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Sarah Davison (piano).

Acclaimed vocalists Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams contribute the intricate harmonies.

The CD opens with the upbeat and joyful “When the Good Old Days Were New,” which instantly lures listeners in this collection.

It immediately breaks into the fiddle-driven “Everything That’s Right,” which features glorious harmonies, and he slows down the tempo on “When I Can’t Reach Up,” where he collaborates with Jeff and Sheri Easter.

Equally noteworthy are the sassy “A Friend Like You,” the uplifting “I Can Pray,” and “I’m Still Here,” the latter of which is a highlight track on the album due to its lyrics, which are pure poetry.

After the soothing “Forever After All, it closes with the upbeat “Still the Solid Rock (featuring New Tradition)” and the rustic ballad “You Never Gave Up on Me.”

The acoustic version of “I’m Still Here” is included a bonus track, featuring Sarah Davison on the piano, which is an added bonus.

The Verdict

Overall, Daryl Mosley proves that his voice is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. His baritone vocals are as rich, pristine, and resonant as ever. “Long Days & Short Stories” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The album is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Darly Mosley, check out his official website.

In this article:Album, bluegrass, Cd, Daryl Mosley, Jaelee Roberts, long days & short stories, pinecastle records, singer-songwriter
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: The strange business of building the world’s first operational quantum computer

PsiQuantum needs to look good and work well for the sake of future science.

19 hours ago
More than 300,000 civilians have fled Lebanon for Syria since Israel stepped up its offenive against Hezbollah on September 23, most of them Syrian refugees being displaced by war for a second time More than 300,000 civilians have fled Lebanon for Syria since Israel stepped up its offenive against Hezbollah on September 23, most of them Syrian refugees being displaced by war for a second time

World

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries ‘terrible crisis’ in Lebanon

More than 300,000 civilians have fled Lebanon for Syria since Israel stepped up its offenive against Hezbollah on September 23, most of them Syrian...

23 hours ago
Michael DeVorzon Michael DeVorzon

Entertainment

Michael DeVorzon talks about ‘Her Fatal Fling’ on Lifetime

Actor and filmmaker Michael DeVorzon chatted about co-writing and starring in "Her Fatal Fling" on Lifetime.

19 hours ago
The return to Butler: Trump supporters line up ahead of the Republican presidential candidate's rally on October 5, 2024 at the site in Pennsylvania where a would-be assassin fired on him The return to Butler: Trump supporters line up ahead of the Republican presidential candidate's rally on October 5, 2024 at the site in Pennsylvania where a would-be assassin fired on him

World

Trump returns to site of failed assassination

The return to Butler: Trump supporters line up ahead of the Republican presidential candidate's rally on October 5, 2024 at the site in Pennsylvania...

22 hours ago