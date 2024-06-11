Review: Darren Weiss and Jeff Kober star in the film ‘Break’

Darren Weiss and Jeff Kober in 'Break.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

Darren Weiss and Jeff Kober (“General Hospital”) star in the new movie “Break,” which was directed by Will Wernick.

Aside from Weiss and Kober, it stars Braedyn Bruner, Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”), Patricia Belcher, Caleb Emery, Suzen Baraka, Uriah Shelton, Wendy Braun, Petra C. Matheson, and Rick Fitts. It is available on digital as of Tuesday, June 11th.

The synopsis is: “Break” follows Eli (early 20s) as he juggles two jobs, tries to juggle taking care of his sister and mother, and relationship.

A series of unexpected events introduces him to the world of Detroit Pool where he learns his absent father was once a Detroit pool hall legend. Eli journeys into the scene, and confronts the realities and danger of the game – and himself.

Darren Weiss layers his emotions well as the male lead Eli, and his acting runs the gamut in a true breakout performance.

Victor Rasuk is noteworthy as Draper, while Jeff Kober delivers a commanding and controlled performance as the nefarious Jimmy.

It encompasses elements of suspense, mystery, action, drama, and even a love story. Weiss’ affecting rapport with Braedyn Bruner allows for more resonance.

“Break” is filled with multiple twists and turns that will keep the audience engaged. The acting all around is memorable, and there is something in it for everyone. The cinematography and screenplay were striking. “Break” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Break” is available on Amazon Prime Video.