Review: Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice star in their new Great American Family film

Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice star in their new Great American Family film “A Cinderella Christmas Ball,” which premiered on Friday, November 29th.

Don McBrearty directed from a screenplay by Marcy Holland and Danica McKellar.

In this rom-com, Chelsea Jones (Danica McKellar) is a dance instructor and studio owner in Chicago who inspires kids to find themselves through dance. Just before Christmas, Chelsea discovers a photo she’s never seen before.

Chelsea thinks the young woman is her birth mother who passed away when she was only five years old. The woman is in a wedding dress tugging on the hand of a man wearing a wedding ring, but that is all that can be seen of the man Chelsea believes may be her father.

The photo’s handwritten inscription reads, “Our place, Havenshire, December 23, 1984.” With only the Internet, a plane ticket, and lifelong determination to go on, Chelsea now has four days in Havenshire to solve the mystery of her birth family.

Along the way, she’ll have to sneak into a castle, teach a stubborn Prince Phillip (played by Oliver Rice) how to dance, and be in just the right place on Christmas Eve when the bells toll.

Danica McKellar is effervescent as Chelsea, and she takes the audience along with her on this crazy yet enthralling journey to solve this mystery.

Oliver Rice is charming as Prince Phillip, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance. They will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration.

Most recently, both actors were a part of the inaugural 2024 Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Cinderella Christmas Ball” is heartwarming, entertaining and a pleasant holiday movie. The dancing scenes are literally a breath of fresh air, and the film, as a whole, feels like a modern-day holiday fairytale. The acting performances are remarkable all around, and compliments to Danica McKellar for taking on the triple role of actress, screenwriter, and executive producer.

It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, authenticity, and simplicity. Prepare to be enchanted.

“A Cinderella Christmas Ball” is worth checking out, and it garners an A rating.