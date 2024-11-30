Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice star in their new Great American Family film

Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice star in their new Great American Family film “A Cinderella Christmas Ball,” which premiered on Friday, November 29th.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar
Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice star in their new Great American Family film “A Cinderella Christmas Ball,” which premiered on Friday, November 29th.

Don McBrearty directed from a screenplay by Marcy Holland and Danica McKellar.

In this rom-com, Chelsea Jones (Danica McKellar) is a dance instructor and studio owner in Chicago who inspires kids to find themselves through dance. Just before Christmas, Chelsea discovers a photo she’s never seen before.

Chelsea thinks the young woman is her birth mother who passed away when she was only five years old. The woman is in a wedding dress tugging on the hand of a man wearing a wedding ring, but that is all that can be seen of the man Chelsea believes may be her father.

The photo’s handwritten inscription reads, “Our place, Havenshire, December 23, 1984.” With only the Internet, a plane ticket, and lifelong determination to go on, Chelsea now has four days in Havenshire to solve the mystery of her birth family.

Along the way, she’ll have to sneak into a castle, teach a stubborn Prince Phillip (played by Oliver Rice) how to dance, and be in just the right place on Christmas Eve when the bells toll.

Danica McKellar is effervescent as Chelsea, and she takes the audience along with her on this crazy yet enthralling journey to solve this mystery.

Oliver Rice is charming as Prince Phillip, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance. They will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration.

Most recently, both actors were a part of the inaugural 2024 Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Cinderella Christmas Ball” is heartwarming, entertaining and a pleasant holiday movie. The dancing scenes are literally a breath of fresh air, and the film, as a whole, feels like a modern-day holiday fairytale. The acting performances are remarkable all around, and compliments to Danica McKellar for taking on the triple role of actress, screenwriter, and executive producer.

It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, authenticity, and simplicity. Prepare to be enchanted.

“A Cinderella Christmas Ball” is worth checking out, and it garners an A rating.

In this article:a cinderella christmas ball, danica mckellar, Film, great american family, Holiday, Movie, oliver rice, rom-com
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Josh Seiter Josh Seiter

Life

Reality star and social influencer Josh Seiter talks about conducting a social experiment on gender ideology

Reality star and social influencer Josh Seiter (“The Bachelorette”) spoke about partaking in a gender ideology social experiment.

23 hours ago
Anti-government fighters in central Aleppo prepare to topple the equestrian statue of Bassel-al-Assad, the late brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Anti-government fighters in central Aleppo prepare to topple the equestrian statue of Bassel-al-Assad, the late brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

World

What do we know about Syrian rebels’ major offensive on Aleppo?

Rebel forces opposing President Bashar al-Assad have launched their biggest offensive in years this week.

9 hours ago

Business

Salary details of 46 million people in the U.S. leaked over 20 years

Current data indicates the U.S. has had a total of 17.5 billion personal records exposed since 2004.

19 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office

Business

Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom: media

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office - Copyright AFP/File JIM...

11 hours ago