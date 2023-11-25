Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan star in a new original movie

Actors Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan star in a new original movie, which will premiere on Great American Family on Saturday, November 25,
Markos Papadatos

Published

Damon Runyan and Danica McKellar
Damon Runyan and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.
Damon Runyan and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Actors Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan star in a new original movie, which will premiere on Great American Family on Saturday, November 25.

In the new rom-com “A Royal Date for Christmas,” Bella Sparks (Danica McKellar), owner of Bella Sparks Couture, takes on a demanding new client “Stefan” (Damon Runyan) to outfit for a week of high stakes meetings and events after his luggage goes missing.

Stefan asks Bella to be his “official plus one” for many of the formal soirees, a request Bella accepts with good humor.

Imagine Bella’s reaction when she accidentally discovers “Stefan” is Stefan William Francis Brown, the Duke of Tangford. Runyan is able to convincingly execute the British accent in the film.

Runyan and McKellar have unmistakable chemistry together, which shines through their acting performances and even their dancing. Runyan bring a rawness and an emotional highpoint in the film.

Compliments to screenwriter Cara J. Russell for writing such a resonant script, as well as director Bradley Walsh for his artistic and creative vision.

The Verdict

Overall, Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan deliver in this new rom-com. It is warm, heartfelt, and nostalgic. There is something in it for everyone, and it is 90 minutes of feel-good escapism.

Fans that enjoyed Danica McKellar’s previous movie “Swing Into Romance” will certainly find this new film to be a real treat. It garners two giant thumbs up.

In this article:Accent, british, damon runyan, danica mckellar, Film, great american family, Movie, rom-com
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

From heart beats to stomach gurgles: How sounds aid medical diagnoses

The new wireless devices are designed sit softly onto the skin to continuously capture sounds for medical diagnoses.

24 hours ago
A report by the Inter-American Dialogue thinktank said that an average of 50 charter flights a month traveled between Havana and Managua between January and October 2023 A report by the Inter-American Dialogue thinktank said that an average of 50 charter flights a month traveled between Havana and Managua between January and October 2023

World

Booming migrant charter flights to Nicaragua prompt US crackdown

A report by the Inter-American Dialogue thinktank said that an average of 50 charter flights a month traveled between Havana and Managua between January...

21 hours ago
This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin

World

Police officer who killed George Floyd stabbed in prison: US media

This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin - Copyright Hennepin County...

17 hours ago
A member of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades helps a hostage out of a car before handing them over to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza A member of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades helps a hostage out of a car before handing them over to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza

World

Hamas fighters free first wave of hostages in Gaza truce

A member of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades helps a hostage out of a car before handing them over to officials from the International Committee of...

19 hours ago