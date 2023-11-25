Review: Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan star in a new original movie

Damon Runyan and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Actors Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan star in a new original movie, which will premiere on Great American Family on Saturday, November 25.

In the new rom-com “A Royal Date for Christmas,” Bella Sparks (Danica McKellar), owner of Bella Sparks Couture, takes on a demanding new client “Stefan” (Damon Runyan) to outfit for a week of high stakes meetings and events after his luggage goes missing.

Stefan asks Bella to be his “official plus one” for many of the formal soirees, a request Bella accepts with good humor.

Imagine Bella’s reaction when she accidentally discovers “Stefan” is Stefan William Francis Brown, the Duke of Tangford. Runyan is able to convincingly execute the British accent in the film.

Runyan and McKellar have unmistakable chemistry together, which shines through their acting performances and even their dancing. Runyan bring a rawness and an emotional highpoint in the film.

Compliments to screenwriter Cara J. Russell for writing such a resonant script, as well as director Bradley Walsh for his artistic and creative vision.

The Verdict

Overall, Danica McKellar and Damon Runyan deliver in this new rom-com. It is warm, heartfelt, and nostalgic. There is something in it for everyone, and it is 90 minutes of feel-good escapism.

Fans that enjoyed Danica McKellar’s previous movie “Swing Into Romance” will certainly find this new film to be a real treat. It garners two giant thumbs up.