Review: Dan Tyminski goes back to his bluegrass roots on ‘God Fearing Heathen’

Grammy winner Dan Tyminski goes back to his bluegrass roots on his latest studio offering “God Fearing Heathen.”
Grammy winner Dan Tyminski goes back to his bluegrass roots on his latest studio offering “God Fearing Heathen.”

On this musical effort, he is joined by such musicians and instrumentalists as Gaven Largent on dobro, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, Grace Davis on bass, and Jason Davis on banjo.

It opens with the midtempo “Never Comin’ Home,” and it is followed by a new high-adrenaline version of his global smash hit “Hey Brother,” which is sheer bliss, and the nostalgic “Keep Your Eye on Kentucky.”

“Never Met a Stranger” is infectious, and it will inspire listeners to clap along. “Silence In The Brandy” details the struggle of a lone soldier before PTSD was understood.

Tyminski lays his soul bare with the title track tune “God Fearing Heathen,” where he reconciles his own inner contrasts with deep sincerity and compassion.

After the harking “No Song to Sing,” he picks up the pace with the up-tempo “Occam’s Razor” and “Ode to Jimmy,” where he tips his hat to the late but great bluegrass pioneer Jimmy Martin, who was affectionately known as the “King of Bluegrass.”

With this refreshing studio album, it is evident that Dan Tyminski should make more room on his mantel for more Grammy Awards. He leaves his bluegrass and country listeners yearning to hear more high-quality music. The instrumentation helps elevate it to a higher level.

“God Fearing Heathen” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners an A rating.

To learn more about Dan Tyminski, his new music and tour dates, check out his official website.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

