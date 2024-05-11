Connect with us

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack in 'Just Another Day.' Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack in 'Just Another Day.' Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show “Just Another Day,” which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

This play was directed by Eric Krebs, and it stars Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) and Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (“The Bad Seed”).

Between them, Lauria and McCormack have over 100 years of live theatrical experience, and over 150 credits in TV shows and films.

This limited engagement runs through June 30 at the Off-Broadway Theater 555 in Manhattan. It is about two old friends who may not even know each other, but who relive and celebrate a life together…maybe.

In “Just Another Day,” a comedy writer and a sophisticated poet in their seventies meet daily on a park bench to exchange wits and barbs, and they are nostalgic about old movies, all the while trying to figure out how they know (and love) each other… at least for that day.

Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack in 'Just Another Day'
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack in ‘Just Another Day.’ Photo Courtesy of Shadowland Stages.

McCormack’s affecting rapport with Lauria allows for more resonance. The dialogue is witty, and it help put viewers into a time warp as they recall scenes from movies and actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The Verdict

Overall, “Just Another Day” is raw, honest, and heartwarming play. It is open for interpretation and it deserves to be enjoyed for its authenticity, simplicity, and beauty.

Eric Krebs deserves to be commended for his direction and vision. This play will certainly spark conversations among audience members. It garners four out of five stars.

