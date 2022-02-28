Review: Dan Feuerriegel and Eric Martsolf participate in a virtual fan event

Dan Feuerriegel. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

On February 27, actors Dan Feuerriegel and Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”) participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment, where they were joined by an intimate group of soap fans.

A portion of the profits will go to Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.

Eric Martsolf. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Emmy winner Eric Martsolf plays the role of Brady Black on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” while Dan Feuerriegel portrays EJ DiMera.

Working with Carson Boatman

Feuerriegel opened up about working with Carson Boatman, who plays his son Johnny DiMera. “Carson is awesome, he is a great young man and we bonded really quickly. Carson and I get along outside of work. He is a lovely guy and he will go a long way with whatever he chooses to do. Carson is a fantastic person and he is a great son to have,” he exclaimed.

Spectum fan event in Burbank

On March 5, 2022, Feuerrigel will be a part of the Septennial Dinner in Burbank, California. It is produced by Spectrum Celebrity Events and it will be hosted by Tony Moore from Dishin’ Days.

“I am very much looking forward to the Spectrum event. I am happy that it is in the city. I am grateful to be there and I am looking forward to it. The event is going to be a blast and a lot of fun,” he said.

For more information on this forthcoming in-person fan event, visit the Spectrum Celebrity Event website.

To learn more about actor Dan Feuerriegel, follow him on Instagram and check out his Linktree page.