Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Dan Feuerriegel and Eric Martsolf participate in a virtual fan event

Actors Dan Feuerriegel and Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”) participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment.

Published

Dan Feuerriegel
Dan Feuerriegel. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC
Dan Feuerriegel. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

On February 27, actors Dan Feuerriegel and Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”) participated in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment, where they were joined by an intimate group of soap fans.

A portion of the profits will go to Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families.

Eric Martsolf
Eric Martsolf. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Emmy winner Eric Martsolf plays the role of Brady Black on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” while Dan Feuerriegel portrays EJ DiMera.

Working with Carson Boatman

Feuerriegel opened up about working with Carson Boatman, who plays his son Johnny DiMera. “Carson is awesome, he is a great young man and we bonded really quickly. Carson and I get along outside of work. He is a lovely guy and he will go a long way with whatever he chooses to do. Carson is a fantastic person and he is a great son to have,” he exclaimed.

Spectum fan event in Burbank

On March 5, 2022, Feuerrigel will be a part of the Septennial Dinner in Burbank, California. It is produced by Spectrum Celebrity Events and it will be hosted by Tony Moore from Dishin’ Days.

“I am very much looking forward to the Spectrum event. I am happy that it is in the city. I am grateful to be there and I am looking forward to it. The event is going to be a blast and a lot of fun,” he said.

For more information on this forthcoming in-person fan event, visit the Spectrum Celebrity Event website.

To learn more about actor Dan Feuerriegel, follow him on Instagram and check out his Linktree page.

In this article:Actor, Dan Feuerriegel, days of our lives, Eric Martsolf, Virtual
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

People clad in the Israeli and Ukranian flags take part in a Tel Aviv protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine People clad in the Israeli and Ukranian flags take part in a Tel Aviv protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: An angry Putin threatens the world in a bizarre, irrational, and disturbing speech

People clad in the Israeli and Ukranian flags take part in a Tel Aviv protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine - Copyright AFP Peter...

11 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The West is looking very bad. What’s the next total failure?

Ukraine’s current situation proves the degeneracy of Western politics.

9 hours ago

World

Guns, blasts and smiles in Kyiv under military curfew

Men with long guns peered out of slow-moving cars Sunday after a night of booms and gunfire under Kyiv's state-of-war curfew.

11 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine — The world supports Ukraine, Far-Right supports Putin, Russian military bogs down

Ukrainian communities around the world are being heard, and they have friends.

20 hours ago