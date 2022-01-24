Review: Cynthia Watros of ‘General Hospital’ hosts ‘Meditation and Motivation’ virtual event

Cynthia Watros as Nina on 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: Walt Disney Television, Todd Wawrychuk

On January 23, Emmy award-winning actress Cynthia Watros hosted a “Meditation and Motivation” virtual event for an intimate group of fans. Digital Journal has the recap.

Watros is known for her portrayal of Nina Reeves on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.” She is also known for her acting work in the defunct drama series “Guiding Light” and “Lost.”

This Zoom event was produced by Coastal Entertainment, and it featured Watros teaching meditation techniques and basic life skills to help people get through the rough patches of daily living.

She shared some of the secrets that she uses in her daily life and she offered ways for people to motivate themselves.

Watros spoke about mind, body, and spirit as well as her love of yoga and fitness. She also participated in a question and answer (Q&A) session with her dedicated fans.

MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

In October of 2021, Watros was featured in Maurice Benard’s MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health, which is hosted by three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard. “I loved it,” she exclaimed. “I don’t give a lot of interviews, I am a pretty private person, so going on his podcast, I was a little nervous. It is so refreshing that we talk about not having a completely normal mind, and that is beautiful and celebrated, acknowledged, and accepted. I love it because it makes us feel like we have more of a place in the world. It’s not easy to feel like you are broken or that you are an outcast.”

Watros continued, “Maurice gives a platform for people to talk about things like this and to say ‘you are absolutely beautiful the way you are.’ I loved his ‘State of Mind’ podcast, I love Maurice, and I love working with him. I loved doing the Nixon Falls storyline with him on the show. As an actor, he gives me so much support and love. When we act together, it is playful and spontaneous.”

To learn more about Cynthia Watros, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.