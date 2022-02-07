Connect with us

Review: ‘Cut, Color, Murder’ is a gripping new mystery on Hallmark by Ryan McPartlin

“Cut, Color, Murder” is a compelling new mystery by Ryan McPartlin that premiered on the Hallmark Channel.

Published

'Cut, Color, Murder' on the Hallmark Channel
'Cut, Color, Murder' on the Hallmark Channel. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media.
'Cut, Color, Murder' on the Hallmark Channel. Photo Courtesy of Crown Media.

Stacey N. Harding directed this engaging mystery from an impressive script by Ryan McPartlin.

At Monarch Beauty Salon, Ali Bowden (Julie Gonzalo) makes it her mission that everyone who visits her beauty parlor gets the best cut and color, and along with that comes a healthy serving of gossip.

With everyone gearing up for the annual “Miss Golden Peak” pageant, business is
booming, and her sister Chelsea (Grace Beedie) decides to enter the competition.

Things take a deadly turn when the pageant creator is found dead and everyone
in town becomes a suspect – including her sister. With information overheard at her own salon, Ali helps the new detective in town, Kyle Crawford (Ryan McPartlin), investigate the case.

Doing so brings back memories from when she was trying to help solve her own husband’s murder years prior. Just when Ali gets close to uncovering the killer’s identity, she risks everything to get answers and clear the names of those she loves and learns some startling facts along the way.

McPartlin and Julie Gonzalo have great chemistry together onscreen, and the entire cast is memorable as a whole. Eva Tamargo is fabulous in the matriarch role of Carol, and Rebecca Stabb is witty and sassy as the vindictive and manipulative Mitzi Stuart.

Brad Harder and Lynda Boyd are also remarkable as Eric and Rachel respectively. It is filled with many chilling twists and turns that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Hopefully, there will be many more sequels to this mystery film.

The Verdict

Overall, “Cut, Color, Murder” is worth checking out on the Hallmark channel. The cast is delightful. Compliments to Ryan McPartlin for writing and executive producing such a solid and clever mystery. It garners an A- rating. Well done.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with lead actor, producer, and writer Ryan McPartlin about “Cut, Color, Murder.”

cut color murder, hallmark, julie gonzalo, Mystery, ryan mcpartlin
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

